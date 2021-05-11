Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the technology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

ORCC stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at $578,077,022.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,127,663 shares of company stock worth $16,159,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

