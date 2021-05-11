Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $992.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

