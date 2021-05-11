Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $992.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit