Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$28.95 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.90. The firm has a market cap of C$51.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

