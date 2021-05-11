Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

BWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 99,330 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 680.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 342,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 298,618 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 821.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 56,716 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 558,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 77,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock worth $3,714,162. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

