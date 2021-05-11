Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Reduced by Cormark

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$51.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

