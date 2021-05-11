Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRPT. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $171.73 on Monday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,561.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,930,000 after acquiring an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

