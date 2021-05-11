Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GreenSky, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenSky in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%.

GSKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

GSKY stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

