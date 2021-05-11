Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Newpark Resources, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Newpark Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $301.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 371.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 676,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 827,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 71.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

