Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Boosted by Analyst

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.11 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.54.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $223.80 on Monday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $80.77 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.11.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

