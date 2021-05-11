Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

NYSE BDX opened at $246.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

