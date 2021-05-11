Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Issued By Raymond James

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $97.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $99.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Magna International by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 305,722 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Magna International by 6.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magna International by 6,944.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

