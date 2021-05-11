Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Decreased by Analyst

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEL. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 237,161 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

