Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Increased by Analyst

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CNH Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

