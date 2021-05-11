Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

EPIX has been the topic of several other reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of EPIX opened at $29.57 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $3,852,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $4,274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

