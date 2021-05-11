Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Lowered by Desjardins

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

TSE GIL opened at C$43.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a PE ratio of -31.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$46.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.16.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

