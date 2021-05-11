QLC Chain (QLC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.96 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and $1.96 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $392.25 or 0.00712387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00247864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.07 or 0.01166090 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00721903 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.