QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,025 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after acquiring an additional 616,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,526,000 after buying an additional 96,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,857. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.37. 3,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.29 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

