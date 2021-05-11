Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

QH opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

