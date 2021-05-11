Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $27.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.95.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of RXT traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,435. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $12,320,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
