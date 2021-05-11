Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $27.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of RXT traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,435. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $12,320,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

