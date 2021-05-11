Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.
RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.95.
Rackspace Technology stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 8,961,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43.
In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
