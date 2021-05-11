Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.95.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 8,961,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

