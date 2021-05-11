Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Earnings Results

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Shares of RLGT opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $362.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.