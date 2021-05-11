Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Shares of RLGT opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $362.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Earnings History for Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit