Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 475,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,920. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $969.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Radius Health by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 41,554 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Radius Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Radius Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Radius Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 66,515 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

