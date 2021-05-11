Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Radius Health stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $942.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Radius Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after buying an additional 37,899 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,154,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

