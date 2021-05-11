RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

NASDAQ RDNT traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. RadNet has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.