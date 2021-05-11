Raydium Price Tops $13.41 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $13.41 or 0.00023518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $599.21 million and approximately $66.72 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,680,193 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

