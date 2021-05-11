Raymond James Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $61.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $48.16 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

