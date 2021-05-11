Raymond James Raises Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target to $48.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $3,491,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Federal Signal by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,142,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

