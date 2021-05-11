Raymond James Reiterates “$57.00” Price Target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.58.

WPM stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $38,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Analyst Recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit