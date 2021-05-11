Raymond James Reiterates “$57.00” Price Target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.58.

WPM stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $38,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

