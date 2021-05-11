Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.71 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after buying an additional 853,848 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after buying an additional 635,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after buying an additional 476,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

