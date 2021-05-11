Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,439 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

