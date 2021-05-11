Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,945 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day moving average of $156.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

