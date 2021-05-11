Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

RTX opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

