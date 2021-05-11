Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hydro One (H)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hydro One (TSE: H):

5/10/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Hydro One had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Hydro One had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:H traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$30.28. 772,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,969. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. Hydro One Limited has a 12 month low of C$24.64 and a 12 month high of C$31.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.18.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2536 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

