Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hydro One (H)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hydro One (TSE: H):
- 5/10/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Hydro One had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Hydro One had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.
TSE:H traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$30.28. 772,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,969. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. Hydro One Limited has a 12 month low of C$24.64 and a 12 month high of C$31.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.18.
Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
