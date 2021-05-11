Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RCPUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday.

RCPUF stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19.

Recipe Unlimited Company Profile

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

