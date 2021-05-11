RED Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. RED has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $529,145.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00671202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002460 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

