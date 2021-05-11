Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Redfin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,103. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. Redfin has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

