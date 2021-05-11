Redline Communications Group (RDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.10 million for the quarter.

Redline Communications Group stock opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. Redline Communications Group has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

