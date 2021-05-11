Redline Communications Group (RDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.10 million for the quarter.

Redline Communications Group stock opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. Redline Communications Group has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

