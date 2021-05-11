Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stake Boosted by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the quarter. Redwood Trust accounts for about 1.1% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $12,708,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 535,045 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 52,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.