Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Trading Down 3.8%

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82). Approximately 1,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory intestinal fibrosis; RXC007, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitors for the treatment of orphan disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and other systemic fibrotic conditions; and Porcupine (RXC006), which is in Phase I for the treatment of lung fibrosis.

