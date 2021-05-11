Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Trading Down 3.8%

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82). Approximately 1,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory intestinal fibrosis; RXC007, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitors for the treatment of orphan disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and other systemic fibrotic conditions; and Porcupine (RXC006), which is in Phase I for the treatment of lung fibrosis.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit