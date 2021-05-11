Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

CAH stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

