Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,826 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

