Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

