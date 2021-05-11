Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $106,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $83,316.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $429,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,830 shares of company stock worth $774,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

