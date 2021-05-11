Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $1,754,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Relx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 67,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Relx by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

