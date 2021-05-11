Render Token Price Tops $0.79 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $122.26 million and $13.77 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00083255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00059626 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00106900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.54 or 0.00785618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

