Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 1,678,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,307. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Get Repay alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.