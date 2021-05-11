Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 1,678,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,307. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Earnings History for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

