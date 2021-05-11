Repro Med Systems (KRMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Repro Med Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 million, a P/E ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

