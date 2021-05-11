Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) recently:

  • 5/11/2021 – COMPASS Pathways is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/3/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
  • 4/30/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
  • 4/27/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
  • 4/21/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
  • 4/20/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
  • 4/14/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
  • 4/13/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
  • 4/1/2021 – COMPASS Pathways is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

CMPS traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. 3,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,488. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

