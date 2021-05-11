Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for General Dynamics (GD)

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2021 – General Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $163.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – General Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

5/5/2021 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $154.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $163.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – General Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

4/29/2021 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $154.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – General Dynamics had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

4/8/2021 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/7/2021 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Dynamics continues to witness strong order growth from both Pentagon and overseas clients. Its impressive backlog trends indicate solid demand for the company’s products, thereby bolstering its revenue generation prospects significantly. On the product development front, all five G700 flight test aircrafts are flying and have over 1,000 hours of test flight. General Dynamics’ shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the fiscal 2021 defense budget has slashed its shipbuilding investments by $4 billion, which going forward could deal a heavy blow to the General Dynamics, a shipbuilding giant. Within its Aerospace segment, quarantine and travel restrictions in connection with the pandemic have impacted the timing of aircraft deliveries and the economic consequences of COVID-19 have affected demand.”

4/2/2021 – General Dynamics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/29/2021 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $183.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $200.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in General Dynamics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

