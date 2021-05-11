Research Analysts Set Expectations for Air Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn ($2.62) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.56. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,622.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.